Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $300.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,960,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,272,000. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last three months. 10.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

