Color Platform Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Color Platform has a market cap of $590,178.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,731.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00779398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00197404 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022889 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

