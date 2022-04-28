Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 10,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 102,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.
CLBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.35.
In other Columbia Financial news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger acquired 2,344 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 112,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
