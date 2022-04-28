Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 10,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 102,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

CLBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Financial news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger acquired 2,344 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 112,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

