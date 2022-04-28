Columbia Sportswear to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 499,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,483. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $83.61 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.