Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.19

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 3543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $217,000.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

