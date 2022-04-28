Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,641,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,825,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,910,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,728,934. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.