Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. 49,927,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,734,207. The firm has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.