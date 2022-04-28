CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,324 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.21% of CommScope worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 108,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

