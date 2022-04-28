Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Community Health Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-1.30 EPS.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 3,943,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,637. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.