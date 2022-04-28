Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) fell 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 12,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,315,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.