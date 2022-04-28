Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGDDY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 98,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,063. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €175.00 ($188.17) to €150.00 ($161.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

