Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will post $74.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.95 million to $77.20 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $314.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $325.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.13 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $350.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.69. 54,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock worth $238,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.