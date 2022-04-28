Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Consolidated Edison worth $114,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,120,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.