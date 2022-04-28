Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.35. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,389.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.