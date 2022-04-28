Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.62.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $56.09 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

