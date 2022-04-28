Contrasting RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RE/MAX and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX -4.78% 53.58% 7.44% Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

94.4% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of RE/MAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RE/MAX and Real Brokerage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX 0 1 2 0 2.67 Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

RE/MAX presently has a consensus price target of $35.63, suggesting a potential upside of 48.25%. Real Brokerage has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than RE/MAX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RE/MAX and Real Brokerage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX $329.70 million 1.38 -$15.62 million ($0.85) -28.27 Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.86 -$11.68 million N/A N/A

Real Brokerage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RE/MAX.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Real Brokerage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. In addition, the company provides First mobile app, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise; and Booj platform. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

