Contrasting USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

This table compares USA Compression Partners and Kinetik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners $632.65 million 2.72 $10.28 million ($0.39) -45.38 Kinetik $160.62 million 21.28 $99.22 million $5.13 13.53

Kinetik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than USA Compression Partners. USA Compression Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of USA Compression Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

USA Compression Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. USA Compression Partners pays out -538.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. USA Compression Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for USA Compression Partners and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 Kinetik 0 0 3 0 3.00

USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.60%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than USA Compression Partners.

Volatility & Risk

USA Compression Partners has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares USA Compression Partners and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners 1.62% 5.48% 0.36% Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Summary

Kinetik beats USA Compression Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.