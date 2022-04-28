Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Billion

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $26.69 or 0.00067549 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $17.73 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.70 or 0.07247877 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00054059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 89,150,453 coins and its circulating supply is 60,082,481 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

