Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.44

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)
