Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,194,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,983 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

