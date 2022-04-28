CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Get CorMedix alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CorMedix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CorMedix by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.