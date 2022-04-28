Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.27.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

