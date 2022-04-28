Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.46. 187,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. Corning has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

