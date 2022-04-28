COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,228,100 shares, an increase of 1,207.5% from the March 31st total of 3,612,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,447.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

