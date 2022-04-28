COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,228,100 shares, an increase of 1,207.5% from the March 31st total of 3,612,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,447.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.33.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOF)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.