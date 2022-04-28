Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coterra Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,022,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

