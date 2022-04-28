Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Sold by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lessened its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,254 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

COUR stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,372 shares of company stock worth $4,831,444 over the last three months.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

