Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Announces Earnings Results

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

NYSE COUR traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.67. 1,612,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77. Coursera has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUR. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $290,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,372 shares of company stock worth $4,831,444.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Coursera by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

