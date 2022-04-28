Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,521,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,637,478.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,444.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Coursera by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Coursera by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Coursera by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

