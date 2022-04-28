Cowen Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $232.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.05.

ODFL stock traded up $18.18 on Thursday, hitting $290.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,616. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

