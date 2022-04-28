Cowen Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $232.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.05.
ODFL stock traded up $18.18 on Thursday, hitting $290.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,616. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.