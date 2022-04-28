Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.33 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $39.46 or 0.00099058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00031907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00101221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

