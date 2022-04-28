CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a market cap of $177,183.16 and approximately $2,264.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 217.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

