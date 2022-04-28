Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($59.90) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.71) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($56.08) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($50.09) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($58.63) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,140 ($52.77).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,966.50 ($50.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,758.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,783.65. The stock has a market cap of £91.53 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,167.50 ($40.37) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($52.38).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,776 ($48.13) per share, with a total value of £8,269.44 ($10,539.69). Insiders have bought a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,516 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

