Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.70.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.