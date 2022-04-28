Credit Suisse Group Raises Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $47.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVH. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.69.

INVH stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

