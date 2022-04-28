Critical Analysis: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) versus Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KLDiscovery and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.29%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLDiscovery and Cyxtera Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.73 -$60.54 million ($1.42) -3.87 Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 3.15 -$257.90 million N/A N/A

KLDiscovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -18.89% -31.71% -4.83% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -27.89% -5.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of KLDiscovery shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats KLDiscovery on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLDiscovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

