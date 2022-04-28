Critical Survey: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) vs. Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Capital and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 3.23 $11.42 million $3.42 10.91 Codorus Valley Bancorp $88.06 million 2.56 $14.66 million $1.50 15.78

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.28% 10.14% 1.04% Codorus Valley Bancorp 16.65% 7.40% 0.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Capital and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Capital beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. It operates through twenty-five full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

