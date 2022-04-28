Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

CCK opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crown has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

