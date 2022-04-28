Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.54

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 1907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Get Cryoport alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.