Crypton (CRP) Market Cap Reaches $5.35 Million

Crypton (CRP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Crypton has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $267,423.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002134 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00042845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.50 or 0.07366239 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,282,379 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars.

