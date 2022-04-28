CTS (NYSE:CTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. CTS updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 184,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,639. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

