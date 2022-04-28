Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.32. 650,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,200. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.23. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,683 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

