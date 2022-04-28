Curecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,208.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $932,080.02 and approximately $1,208.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00259264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,552,569 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

