Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up to $41.10

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $45.50. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 2,012 shares traded.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

