CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,032.77

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,032.77 ($25.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,741 ($22.19). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,782 ($22.71), with a volume of 224,133 shares changing hands.

CVSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($36.96) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.24) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,727.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,028.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16.

In other CVS Group news, insider David Wilton bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,712 ($21.82) per share, with a total value of £94,160 ($120,010.20).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

