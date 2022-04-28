CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CVW CleanTech stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. CVW CleanTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

CVW CleanTech Company Profile

CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022.

