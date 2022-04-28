D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.56. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,351,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 51,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

