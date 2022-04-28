D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

