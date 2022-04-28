Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 75,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,539. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

