Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.85-10.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.71 billion.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

