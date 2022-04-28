Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 7,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Danaher by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,268 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

NYSE:DHR opened at $252.28 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.31. The company has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

